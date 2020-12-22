Texans Moves: Why'd They Just Cut A Starter?

The Houston Texans Are Making Moves, Most Of Them Normal. But Why'd They Just Cut A Starter?

The NFL can, undeniably, be a transient "What-have-you-done-for-us-lately?'' place of employment. But it's not too often a guy listed as a Sunday starter becomes a guy listed on the Monday cut list.

That's the fate of veteran defensive tackle Corey Liuget.

Liuget, 30, started Sunday's loss against the Colts, recording one quarterback hit and no tackles. Earlier this year, he recorded a sack against Cleveland. Otherwise, the former Chargers first-round draft pick has been unremarkable while playing six games since being signed as a street free agent earlier this season.

Houston has engaged in a mad shuffle at the defensive tackle spot, and at this 4-10 point of the season, there is sense in giving snaps to prospects. As The Houston Chronicle notes, "the Texans want to evaluate their younger defensive linemen ... including rookie Auzoyah Alufohai.

Alufohai also played in Indy. Going forward, maybe more experiments are merited. The Chron was first to report that Texans have signed former Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry to the practice squad, and that cornerback Brandon Williams (a Texas A&M product) is coming aboard, as is running back Dontrell Hilliard, moving from the exempt-commissioner permission list.



We wrote last week, in poking fun at former boss Bill O'Brien's "rookies know nothing'' mantra, that it's time for Houston to play the youngsters. These moves signal a tiptoe in that experimental position.

We'll find out more in Sunday's Week 16 game at home against the Bengals if the Texans are truly ready to stride into the experiment.