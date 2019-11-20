Houston Texans Rule Out Lonnie Johnson, Jr., Justin Reid, and Mike Adams Against the Colts

The Houston Texans have ruled out cornerback Lonnie Johnson, Jr. and safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams. The Texans will be without three players from their secondary heading into their game with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

All three players were injured in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson injured his ankle/foot and had tests run on Monday but the extent to his injury is not known. As for Adams and Reid, both suffered concussions and due to the protocol that players have to pass through does not leave enough time with a short week between games.

The Texans also have cornerback Bradley Roby and wide receiver Will Fuller as game-time decisions.

