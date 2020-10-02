With the Minnesota Vikings headed to NRG Stadium this Sunday, the Houston Texans have a real chance to record their first win of the 2020 NFL season. Both teams currently languish at the bottom of their respective divisions with an 0-3 record, but thankfully for Bill O'Brien's team, it seems the Texans are set to get a key offensive contributor back.

Limited

Charles Omenihu, DE

Zach Cunningham, LB

Peter Kalambayi, LB

P.J. Hall, DT

Lonnie Johnson, DB

Cullen Gillaspia, FB

Will Fuller, WR

Full Participant

Duke Johnson, RB

The dual-threat that is Duke Johnson returned as a full participant for the first time since Week 1 when he sustained a sprained ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston's rushing offense was far more effective when lining up with two-back sets in the season opener, with David Johnson struggling to get any resemblance of a running game going on his own the last two weeks.

In other good news, defensive end Omenihu who was a non-participant on Wednesday returned in a limited capacity on Thursday. With two sacks in the last two outings, the former Texas Longhorn is key to Houston's pass rush.

It wasn't all positive on Thursday, however, with defensive back Lonnie Johnson added to the injury report with an unspecified illness.

With backup safety A.J. Moore now on the injured reserve, Lonnie Johnson will be seeing more time at safety this weekend, assuming he is able to return on time. If not, the Texans will find themselves without starting cornerbacks Gareon Conley (IR), Moore (IR), and Lonnie Johnson.

Also returning to the injury report is wide receiver Fuller. Given his injury history, it comes as no surprise to see the former first-rounder out of Notre Dame listed with a hamstring injury.

Texans fans can only hope this is a precautionary measure, given Fuller's prominent role in their new-look offense. As of Week 3, his 15 targets are second only to Brandin Cooks (18), and 166 receiving yards behind just Randall Cobb (177).

On the other sideline it is mixed news as well. The Vikings remain without cornerback Mike Hughes, who was a non-participant for the second straight day. Meanwhile, fellow corner Kris Boyd was promoted to a limited participant on Thursday, joining corner Cameron Dantzler and offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh.