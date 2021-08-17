Texans' Safety: A Star Is Born?

Lonnie Johnson has been one of Houston's most impressive players during training camp

Houston Texans safety Lonnie Johnson had a mixed year in 2020. Changing positions to safety, all while the defense around him stumbled week after week.

It was never a recipe for success.

In 2021, however, Johnson has what he needs to be successful. He's entering his first full season at safety after OTAs and training camp. He's starting alongside his 'evil twin', Justin Reid. And he's playing in a much more aggressive defensive scheme.

READ MORE: Texans Source: MRI Results on WR Anthony Miller

So far, so good.

The third-year safety out of Kentucky has had a strong camp since being activated, impressing both on the training field and in the Texans' first preseason game. Last Saturday in Green Bay, Johnson darted to assist cornerback Desmond King to break up a pass intended for Packers' receiver Amari Rodgers across the middle.

READ MORE: New Number, New Outlook: Will Different Be Better For Texans' Lonnie Johnson Jr.?

Back in training camp on Monday, Johnson intercepted rookie quarterback Davis Mills. He then toe-tapped to remain inbounds along the sidelines before punting the ball away, according to Brooks Kubena.

Hilarious though this might have been, unfortunately, he may want to be wary of celebrating with his usual energy given the "no fun league"'s recent crackdown on taunting (something he was lucky not to have been called for against the Packers.)

And this attitude was on show again later in practice. According to Coty Davis, Mills went on to throw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead. However, Johnson wasn't phased about this as; "He (Mills) already threw an interception so I don’t care. The game been over."

While the attitude may get him into hot water during the season, the very fact that he's making the plays that lead to these celebrations is exactly what Texans fans should be hoping for.

Johnson has all the tangibles to succeed at the position, and 2021 is shaping up to potentially be the year when it all comes together.