Texans Score First TD vs. Vikings in Third Quarter To Cut Deficit
After playing clean football and avoiding throwing an interception since November of last year, Houston Texans C.J. Stroud threw an interception on the first drive of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Naturally, Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson would find the ball in the end zone on the following drive, making the Texans pay for their giveaway. The early deficit would be one Houston would have to overcome on the road.
The tone was then set. The Vikings' defense was going to be plenty for the Texans to have to deal with.
READ MORE: Justin Jefferson Shares High Praise For Texans Star Before Matchup
Late into the third quarter, the Texans would finally sustain a drive long enough to finally put points on the board. Stroud found Cam Akers in the air, as the running back took the ball into the end zone through some traffic.
Now trailing 21-7, Houston is running out of time to put together drives and try to come back. The defense will have to make quick stops and Stroud will have to assist the run game and get the ball moving through the air.
READ MORE: Texans Eye Historic Win vs. Vikings
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Coach Talks Joe Mixon Injury
• Texans Star Has Homecoming Return in Vikings Game
• Texans Star Gets Injury Update for Vikings Game