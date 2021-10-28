Is There Help Coming For Texans' Anemic Run Game?

Keep an eye on Scottie Phillips following the Mark Ingram trade

HOUSTON -- When one player leaves, another must take his place. Can that be Scottie Phillips for the Houston Texans?

Houston elected to trade running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a late-round selection Wednesday. Despite his age, Ingram would be considered a "lead" runner for an offense that utilizes a three-man rushing attack.

Ingram tallied a team-high 284 yards during his seven games with the Texans. Houston as a whole has little to praise, as its run offense ranks 31st overall, averaging 80.7 yards a game.

Houston needs another runner. Phillip should be first in line to see his reps expand.

The Texans (1-6) likes to carry four running backs on game days. Phillips, who went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020, only has been on the active roster for one outing.

Rex Burkhead offers little outside of special teams. Former Pro Bowl talent Philip Lindsay has yet to live up to offseason expectations as he currently has 97 rushing yards on the season. Former starter David Johnson only has 104 yards.

Phillips showed promise in the preseason as Houston's lead runner. He recorded 155 yards (6.2 average) and a touchdown on 25 carries. Phillips also was used in the passing game, tallying four receptions for 23 yards.

Johnson is expected to shift into Ingram's role as the primary runner. Last season, he played in 74 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps, racking up 1,005 total yards and eight total touchdowns in 12 games.

Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly is still hopeful that the running back-by-committee approach will work against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Phillips could be viewed as another option based on whatever formation Texans coach David Culley elects to run.

“All of those guys have to do a good job of picking it up,” Kelly said Wednesday. “Just due to numbers, there's going to be more carries for those guys and more opportunities to make plays. We still have a good room with guys with different skill sets. It’s our job to find a way to get the ball to them and move the football and score points.”’

Phillips may or may not be the answer as the team's new lead runner. During his two seasons in Oxford, the 5-foot-8 runner totaled 1,652 yards of offense and scored 20 touchdowns. He averaged 5.2 yards per play.

The NFL is different than college, but Houston needs someone to make up the production Ingram took with him back to the bayou. What's the worst that can happen if Phillips gets his shot?