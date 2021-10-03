October 3, 2021
Houston Texans Scratch 1 Vet; Can Active Justin Reid Help Beat Bills?

Texans' Jordan Jenkins inactive, Justin Reid returns
Author:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Houston Texans veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins is inactive for the second game in a row as a healthy scratch.

Signed to a two-year contract with a base value of $6 million and a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins hasn't forged a role yet with the Texans' defense.

In two games, he has two tackles and no sacks or quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, safety Justin Reid returned to the lineup after missing one game with a sprained knee.

Reid leads the Texans with two interceptions. He also has a forced fumble.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) is active after missing the Carolina game and replaces Zach Cunningham, who is on the reserve-COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact.

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock tested positive for COVID, according to a source, and is on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Blacklock isn't having major symptoms, according to a source.

The Texans also deactivated wide receiver Danny Amendola due to a strained hamstring for the second game in a row.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller, who caught a touchdown against Carolina, will fill in for Amendola.

The Texans also deactivated running back Scottie Phillips and cornerback Jimmy Moreland due to illness. Moreland didn't travel with the Texans.

Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan is inactive again.

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons, personal matter) is inactive.

Watson has a standing trade request and is also facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and 10 criminal complaints filed with the Houston Police Department.

Watson hasn't been charged with a crime.

