Does Houston Go With Tyrod Taylor Or David Mills At QB?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills is expected to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, veteran Tyrod Taylor practiced Wednesday.

Taylor is wearing a glove on his left, non-throwing hand to protect a hyperextended wrist that forced him out Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Texans coach David Culley won't name a starter until later this week, adding the MRI results on Taylor's wrist won't be a factor.

“We will make a decision later on in the week," Culley said. "They will both practice. [The injury] would have no role in the decision."

Mills is expected to claim the job, perhaps for the remainder of the season, according to league sources. Mills took the first reps during the portion of practice open to reporters.

This will primarily be a football decision given how badly Taylor has struggled in recent weeks since returning from a hamstring strain, along with Houston's 2-10 record.

Taylor's hand swelled up Sunday, and the injury affects his ability to grip the football when taking snaps from under center. It's possible that Taylor could operate as a backup against 4-8 Seattle.

Taylor completed just 5 of 13 passes for 45 yards and one interception with a 16.5 passer rating in the 31-0 loss to Indianapolis, and Culley was critical of his decision-making and inability to protect the football.

The Texans might not announce their starting quarterback until as late as Friday morning.

A third-round draft pick from Stanford, Mills completed 6 of 14 passes for 49 yards and a 52.4 passer rating Sunday in relief of Taylor.

Taylor has five interceptions in his last four games.

"The only expectation I have of him is taking care of the ball," Culley said. "When he's done that, he's been a good quarterback. That hasn't happened the past few games."

The Texans have the lowest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Their drives on Sunday unfolded this way: interception, fumble, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, turnover on downs, and turnover on downs. Seven of Houston's 11 drives generated less than 10 yards.

Culley previously said that Taylor would be the starter for the remainder of the season, barring an injury.

Taylor has completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mills went 0-6 as the starter when Taylor was sidelined previously. He's passed for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

“Moving forward, it's the coach's decision to make," Mills said. "I'll just be ready when my number is called, if it does get called.”

Texans veteran center Justin Britt has witnessed progress from Mills since Taylor injured his hamstring while running for a touchdown.

“Obviously, we don't want Tyrod to go down, and I'm not going to speculate or talk about injuries, but when Davis stepped in, there was no waver,” Britt said. “The confidence is up there. We know that he can play. We know that he can command the offense, and he did just that.

“You could tell it in his eyes, his belief in himself and the offense, his job, what he's got to do. He's more comfortable, more poised. It speaks volumes to who he is, how he prepares.”