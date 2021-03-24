Texans Select New Team President

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced senior vice president of corporate development Greg Grissom will become their new team president. Grissom served in the interim role over the last month.

Grissom now will replace long-time president Jamey Rootes, who has worked with the organization since their inaugural season in 2002. Rootes resigned this past February as one of the multiple changes made under the new regime set for the 2021 season.

With this new promotion to team president, Grissom will oversee all business aspects for the Texans including areas such as marketing, corporate sponsorship, administration, legal and human resources.

"Greg's extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates," Texans CEO Cal McNair said. "While going through the interview process, Greg's intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role."

Grissom was elevated following an interview process that included him, Texans chief marketing officer Jennifer Davenport and three external candidates. He was always a likely candidate for the position on a permanent basis due to his background in sports marketing and working with corporate partners.

Originally from Austin, Texas, Grissom is a graduate of Baylor University. Prior to working for the Texans, he was employed by the Houston Astros as a sports marketing specialist and also worked for Enron Corp as a sports marketing specialist. Grissom has worked with the Texans since 2002.

"I am grateful to the McNair family for providing me the opportunity to lead this exceptional group of dedicated and talented professionals," Grissom said in a statement. "We will build on our success by fostering innovative measures that provide world-class events and memorable experiences for our fans. We will be bold and forthright in our pursuit of excellence while doing great things for Houston in the process."

Grissom was promoted to his previous executive role in 2017. Wednesday's move marks the fifth promotion since Grissom's tenure with the organization.

