Houston Texans Set To Host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round

Houston, Texas- With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills will now travel to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs.

The Bills have former Texans general manager their Senior Personnel Advisor Brian Gaine scouting his former team on Sunday in preparation for their matchup next weekend.

The Texans had an outside chance of moving up in the AFC seedings if the Chargers beat the Chiefs but that was all for not. Head coach Bill O'Brien is playing it safe resting key players in their game against the Titans making sure they are as close to healthy heading into their game with the Bills.

The Texans are five and four all-time in nine meetings against the Bills since 2002. The Texans have won four of the last five meetings between the two teams with the last win coming in 2018 by the score of 20-13.

All Time Texans vs Bills

10.13.2002 Texans 24 - Bills 31

11.16.2003 Texans 12 - Bills 10

9.11.2005 Texans 7 - Bills 22

11.19.2006 Texans 21 - Bills 24

11.1.2009 Texans 31 - Bills 10

11.4.2009 Texans 21 - Bills 9

9.28.2014 Texans 23 - Bills 17

12.6.2015 Texans 24 - Bills 31

10.14.2018 Texans 20 - Bills 13

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here