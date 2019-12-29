State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Houston Texans Set To Host the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills will not travel to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in the Wildcard Round of the AFC playoffs. 

The Bills have former Texans general manager their Senior Personnel Advisor Brian Gaine scouting his former team on Sunday in preparation for their matchup next weekend. 

The Texans had an outside chance of moving up in the AFC seedings if the Chargers beat the Chiefs but that was all for not. Head coach Bill O'Brien is playing it safe resting key players in their game against the Titans making sure they are as close to healthy heading into their game with the Bills.

The Texans are five and four all-time in nine meetings against the Bills since 2002. The Texans have won four of the last five meetings between the two teams with the last win coming in 2018 by the score of 20-13. 

All Time Texans vs Bills

  • 10.13.2002 Texans 24 - Bills 31
  • 11.16.2003 Texans 12 - Bills 10
  • 9.11.2005 Texans 7 - Bills 22
  • 11.19.2006 Texans 21 - Bills 24
  • 11.1.2009 Texans 31 - Bills 10
  • 11.4.2009 Texans 21 - Bills 9
  • 9.28.2014 Texans 23 - Bills 17
  • 12.6.2015 Texans 24 - Bills 31
  • 10.14.2018 Texans 20 - Bills 13

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are expected to sit core players in their final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback A.J. McCarron set to start at quarterback.

Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans keep outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from reaching free agency and lock him up with a four-year deal.

Bill O'Brien Makes the Right Call For The Texans Heading Into the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien makes the right decision playing it safe with his roster in the final regular-season game of 2019 with little to gain heading into the playoffs.

Houston Texans Playing It Safe, Laremy Tunsil Key Inactive Versus the Titans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are playing it safe heading into their final game of the regular season to prepare for the playoffs. Laremy Tunsil highlights an important group of Texans not playing in week 17.

The Rundown: Texans Whitney Mercilus Remains Part of the Foundation

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opted to keep Whitney Mercilus on the roster for the foreseeable future and we take closer look at the reasons why they made they move.

Texans Whitney Mercilus "Couldn't Imagine Wearing Another Uniform"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus excited about returning to the organization that drafted him to continue his NFL career.

Houston Texans to Sign Offensive Tackle Elijah Nkansah from The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will sign offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah off of the practice squad of their regular-season finale on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and Five Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Season Finale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have ruled wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable going into the season finale.

Report: Texans Sign Punter Bryan Anger to a Three-Year Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans dealing with an injury to Will Fuller, the need for Kenny Stills to be a big part of the offense entering the postseason is bigger than ever.