Texans Daily

Texans Shift Focus to Adapted Colts Offense in Rematch

DeMeco Ryans is focused on containing the Indianapolis Colts revamped offense led by Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson. The Houston Texans aim to minimize explosive plays and show their own progress since Week 1.

Darius Hayes

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are gearing up for a fresh challenge as they face the Indianapolis Colts in a highly anticipated Week 8 rematch.

Their first meeting in Week 1 ended with a close 29-27 victory for the Texans, but both teams have evolved significantly since then, making this matchup a true test of growth during this season.

Coach DeMeco Ryans noted how much both teams have evolved since that opener.

"You look back at Week 1, but it seems so far away for me, so far removed," he said.

READ MORE: Texans RB Joe Mixon Continues to Shine

In the first matchup, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson demonstrated his dual-threat skills, passing for 248 yards with a touchdown and adding 89 rushing yards and another score. Jonathan Taylor, who contributed 66 rushing yards on 10 carries, is now back from injury, making the Colts ground game even more formidable.

“They have to rely on the run game,” Ryans said, highlighting the need to contain Taylor’s explosive potential alongside Richardson.

On defense, the Colts have also bolstered their roster with the return of star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Ryans knows Buckner’s presence brings an extra layer of pressure to Houston’s offense.

“Things change over weekly,” Ryans said, showing the need to adapt to the Colts’ lineup shifts and offense since their last meeting. “We’ll be ready for whatever they throw out."

This game will take place on Sunday at 12 noon CT at NRG Stadium on CBS.

READ MORE: Texans Lose on Last-Second FG vs. Packers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

Texans Offense Needs to 'Clean Up' After Packers Loss

Texans Have High Hopes for Veteran DE

Texans Hope Joe Mixon Stays Hot vs. Colts

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Must Bounce Back vs. Colts

Published
Darius Hayes
DARIUS HAYES

Home/News