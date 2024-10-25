Texans Shift Focus to Adapted Colts Offense in Rematch
The Houston Texans are gearing up for a fresh challenge as they face the Indianapolis Colts in a highly anticipated Week 8 rematch.
Their first meeting in Week 1 ended with a close 29-27 victory for the Texans, but both teams have evolved significantly since then, making this matchup a true test of growth during this season.
Coach DeMeco Ryans noted how much both teams have evolved since that opener.
"You look back at Week 1, but it seems so far away for me, so far removed," he said.
In the first matchup, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson demonstrated his dual-threat skills, passing for 248 yards with a touchdown and adding 89 rushing yards and another score. Jonathan Taylor, who contributed 66 rushing yards on 10 carries, is now back from injury, making the Colts ground game even more formidable.
“They have to rely on the run game,” Ryans said, highlighting the need to contain Taylor’s explosive potential alongside Richardson.
On defense, the Colts have also bolstered their roster with the return of star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Ryans knows Buckner’s presence brings an extra layer of pressure to Houston’s offense.
“Things change over weekly,” Ryans said, showing the need to adapt to the Colts’ lineup shifts and offense since their last meeting. “We’ll be ready for whatever they throw out."
This game will take place on Sunday at 12 noon CT at NRG Stadium on CBS.
