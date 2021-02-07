Texans Should 'Change Deshaun's Diapers,' Says Super Bowl-Winning Coach

Super Bowl-winning head coach Dick Vermeil has weighed in on the situation between the Houston Texans and disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson, and is not afraid to speak his mind.

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre made headlines for publically criticizing Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson for requesting a trade after his relationship with the franchise's front office deteriorated.

Now another of the league's old guard, Hall-of-Fame coach Dick Vermeil, has decided to throw in his two cents ...

"I think they change his diapers," said Vermeil in an interview with TMZ Sports.

"Nowhere in his contract does it say he's involved in making the decisions (on) who coaches or leads the organization,'' the Super Bowl-winning coach said.

It appears Vermeil has a similar approach to the game as Favre, who admitted in his own questionable interview: "I’m kind of old-school."

We might argue: There's old-school, and then there's disrespectful, and a fine line between from which Vermeil appears to have been speaking.

"He's a great football player and always has been a great kid, but I think he just shuts his mouth and becomes a better football player, and ... let the leaders of the organization lead him," said Vermeil.

The tipping point for Watson's relationship with the Texans came shortly after their rocky 2020 season came to an end.

Watson was led to believe that he would be consulted on the team's head coaching and general manager hires but felt he ultimately was ignored throughout the entire process.

And while he has formally requested a trade, and been given the support of some within the building, and many outside such as former Texan Andre Johnson, general manager Nick Caserio has said that the team has "zero interest in trading the player."

Unsurprisingly, Vermeil had his own take on Watson's future.

"I just don't see him playing any place else, and I see him calming down, maturing a little bit, and go be a good football player and then earn the money you pay him," said Vermeil.

Vermeil was an NFL coach for 19 years between 1969 and 2005, including a three-year stint with the St. Louis Rams in the late 1990s where he led 'The Greatest Show on Turf' to a Super Bowl victory in 1999.

Great as he is, it can be argued that Vermeil's opinion doesn't take into account the severity of the problems within the Texans organization. But we have to admit: The "Deshaun's Diapers'' take is, at the least, an evocative one.