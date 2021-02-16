Texans Should Target DT Kawann Short: A '2-Way Risk'

The Houston Texans are in dire need of defensive reinforcements. Would Kawann Short be a perfect fit?

The Houston Texans have an extensive list of needs on the defensive side of the ball entering the 2021 preseason. One such need is an instant upgrade at defensive tackle, something we'll argue veteran Kawann Short could instantly provide.

The now-former Carolina Panthers standout was released on Tuesday, in what was likely driven by his high salary in a cap clearance move.

Yes, we know the downside.

The two-time Pro Bowler has played just five games in the last two years due to needing season-ending surgery on his left shoulder in 2019 and right shoulder in 2020.

But while his injuries will put many teams off, our position is that the Texans cannot afford to pass up such an opportunity. Short, a former Panthers team captain, would - if the price can be right - bring experience, talent, and leadership to a defense lacking in all three categories upfront.

Also worth mentioning is how well he would fit into newly-appointed defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 defense. Short played his best football in a 4-3 while working under long-time Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, who himself was employed by Smith as defensive coordinator while in Chicago.

With the long-term face of the Texans franchise J.J. Watt now a free agent, Houston is in need of an experienced hand to command their new-look defense.

Short would go a long way as to shore up this team's leaky defensive front. Yes, given his recent injury history and the fact he is 32, general manager Nick Caserio would need to "win the negotiations.'' But we can see value in Houston trying to negotiate a short-term incentive-laden deal to convince him to take a gamble on the Texans.

Because let's be honest. This isn't just a team taking a risk on a fading player. The risk for players who sign with Houston will go both ways.

