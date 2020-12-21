Texans Shouldn't Quit on Keke

The Houston Texans were poised to score and get their revenge against a team they should've beaten two weeks ago. It was a self-inflicted mistake last time.

It was no different this time, either.

Keke Coutee cut across the face of one linebacker and caught the ball. As the game's seconds ticked away, but with Coutee within the shadow of a goal line that would've allowed Houston to tie the game at Indianapolis, he withstood a smashing blow from a defensive back.

He turned upfield.

Another defensive back bounced off him.

He never saw Darius Leonard coming for him and the ball.

One swift swing of the linebacker's arm and the ball was out. The game was over. The Texans lost.

Obviously it's frustrating, but in football, these types of plays happen on a regular basis, and for Coutee, the pain of the loss from such a mistake is likely immeasurable.

Yes, he dropped two potentially big plays in addition to the fumble. Sure, there have been other hiccups this season as well, including the fumble against Baltimore.

The positives still far outweigh the negatives.

The third-year wideout had catches of 15, 11, 5, 9, and 13 yards against the Colts. He scored another touchdown. He regularly shakes loose and gets open. He's maybe the best wide receiver on the team when Deshaun Watson starts to scramble.

Deshaun Watson said after the game he talked to Coutee about keeping his head up after the mistake, which is something Watson said Coutee did for both he and center Nick Martin after their gaff two weeks ago.

"He's going to be fine," Watson said.

Brandin Cooks notes the Texans aren't in the position to maybe tie or win the game without Coutee.

"First and foremost I tell Keke he got us in that position with the huge touchdown that he got earlier and continue to keep his head up," said Cooks. "I know it hurts. Been there before. But you've got to keep fighting."

I will keep fighting for Keke Coutee.

He's more dynamic than Randall Cobb is out of the slot. He's much cheaper, too. His chemistry with Deshaun Watson is unmatched by any wideout not named Will Fuller.

The third-year Texas Tech product just finished his 21st game in the NFL, and if he wasn't even playing for some of those contests he was active for, either.

He's still young and growing. There's a real potential for him to be a weapon for the Texans going forward, so unlike what was done by the ousted Bill O'Brien, it would be wise not to quit on Keke just yet.