Texans Sign 'Leg From Down Under': Analysis

The Texans have added former Eagles' punter Cam Johnston via free agency. What does he bring to Houston?

HOUSTON - Once Bryan Anger was released by the Houston Texans, GM Nick Caserio understood that special teams were going to be a need. He found his answer Friday morning.

As confirmed by TexansDaily.com, the Texans have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles punter Cameron Johnston. The deal is expected to be for three years with a $1 million signing bonus and up to $8 million total.

Johnston was initially set to become a restricted free agent, but the Eagles declined to offer him a tender. Instead, Houston jumped at the opportunity to add a proven name that has been effective throughout most of his career.

"He has a rough year last year due to so many injuries and a lot of special teams aces went down," Mike Kaye of NJ.com told Texans Daily on the recent signing. "Like, when Rudy Ford was in the lineup, he was averaging like 50 yards per punt but when he was out of the lineup he was under 45."

Undrafted out of Ohio State, Johnston, 29, is coming off his worst season statistically since signing with the Eagles in 2017. He averaged 46.7 yards per punt, yet had a career-low 41.2 net-yard average per play.

For his career, Johnston averaged 47 yards and 42.1 net yards per punt.

"He had to kind of switch up his punting game when specialists weren't available," Kaye said. "It's not like you go from being able to punt 60 yards to not being able to punt."

Johnston's best season came in 2018 following the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots. He averaged 48.1 yards per punt with a career-best 68 yards. In 2020, the Australian native was asked to add kickoff duty to his resume, recording two kicks for 118 total yards.

The Texans will also be adding another new name to special teams with the departure of long-time center Jon Weeks. Instead, the team signed long Anthony Kukwa to a two-year deal with minimum base salaries per reports.

With the Texans addressing multiple roles on special teams, Johnston could bounce back for a career year in 2021.

"This guy has one of the best legs I've ever seen," Kaye said of Johnston's upside in Houston.

