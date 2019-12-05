State of The
Houston Texans Sign Linebacker Nate Hall to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans signed linebacker Nate Hall on Tuesday to their practice squad. Hall worked out for the Texans in mid-September and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during the off-season and preseason but did not make their final 53-man roster.

At the end of the preseason, Hall signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad but was released last week.

Hall played his college football at Northwestern where he started at middle linebacker. As a junior, Hall became a full-time start posting 70 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two interceptions and six pass deflections.

As a senior, Hall missed started nine games but missed a portion of the season with a shoulder injury. He had 51 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss and three interceptions.

During the preseason for the Cowboys, Hall appeared in four games and had 19 total tackles and a pass deflection.

Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free agent safety Shalom Luani has been signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney Never Wanted to Leave Houston Or Play for the Miami Dolphins

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Seattle Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney talked to NFL.com's Mike Silver about his exit from the Houston Texans and never wanting to leave the team that drafted him.

Podcast Episode 4.29: New England Patriots Stunned In Houston By the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans Podcast discusses the Houston Texans impressive win over the New England Patriots to put them in the driver's seat in the AFC South.

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Third Time This Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named AFC offensive player of the week for his game against the New England Patriots.

Kareem Jackson Teaching the Broncos Defense What to Look For In the Texans Offensive Personnel

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson took over the personnel part of the team meeting helping his new team get to know the offensive personnel of his former team in the Houston Texans.

Duke Johnson Getting His Touches In The Offense Is a Must for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson continues to show getting the ball in his hands opens up much more for an already potent offense.

A Host of Houston Texans Give Back During The Thanksgiving Holiday

Patrick D. Starr
0

Mike Adams, Tyrell Adams, Jon Weeks, Whitney Mercilus, Justin Reid and D.J. Reader all gave back to their local communities during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Vernon Hargreaves III: "It Feels Good To Be Wanted" By The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
1

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is happy to be playing meaningful football once again and most importantly feel wanted.

Johnathan Joseph Continues to Rewrite the NFL Record Books While Being a Positive Presence For The Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Rewriting the NFL record books, Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph continues to make his presence felt on the field and inside the locker room.

Tytus Howard Long-Term Health Remains the Texans Priority

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans had to shut down Tytus Howard for the season due to his knee injury but they liked what they saw from him during his rookie season.