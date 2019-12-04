State of The
Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed Safety Shalom Luani to the practice squad after working him out on Wednesday. Luani is in his third season out of Washington State.

Lunai was a 7th round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He has spent time with the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Appearing in 31 total games the past three seasons, Lunai has 28 total tackles with two passes defended. 

Houston Texans Sign Linebacker Nate Hall to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
0

Linebacker Nate Hall was signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney Never Wanted to Leave Houston Or Play for the Miami Dolphins

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Seattle Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney talked to NFL.com's Mike Silver about his exit from the Houston Texans and never wanting to leave the team that drafted him.

Podcast Episode 4.29: New England Patriots Stunned In Houston By the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans Podcast discusses the Houston Texans impressive win over the New England Patriots to put them in the driver's seat in the AFC South.

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Third Time This Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named AFC offensive player of the week for his game against the New England Patriots.

Kareem Jackson Teaching the Broncos Defense What to Look For In the Texans Offensive Personnel

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson took over the personnel part of the team meeting helping his new team get to know the offensive personnel of his former team in the Houston Texans.

Duke Johnson Getting His Touches In The Offense Is a Must for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson continues to show getting the ball in his hands opens up much more for an already potent offense.

A Host of Houston Texans Give Back During The Thanksgiving Holiday

Patrick D. Starr
0

Mike Adams, Tyrell Adams, Jon Weeks, Whitney Mercilus, Justin Reid and D.J. Reader all gave back to their local communities during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Vernon Hargreaves III: "It Feels Good To Be Wanted" By The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
1

Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is happy to be playing meaningful football once again and most importantly feel wanted.

Johnathan Joseph Continues to Rewrite the NFL Record Books While Being a Positive Presence For The Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

Rewriting the NFL record books, Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph continues to make his presence felt on the field and inside the locker room.

Tytus Howard Long-Term Health Remains the Texans Priority

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans had to shut down Tytus Howard for the season due to his knee injury but they liked what they saw from him during his rookie season.