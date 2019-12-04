Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have signed Safety Shalom Luani to the practice squad after working him out on Wednesday. Luani is in his third season out of Washington State.

Lunai was a 7th round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He has spent time with the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Appearing in 31 total games the past three seasons, Lunai has 28 total tackles with two passes defended.

