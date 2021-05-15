Houston Texans Sign TCU LB Garret Wallow: $3.77 Million Contract

"I want to learn the culture here,'' Wallow says of the Texans. "We've got something great going on here.''

The Houston Texans traded up twice to acquire TCU linebacker Garret Wallow with the 170th overall pick in the recent NFL Draft ... and now they've signed him to a deal.

The fifth-round rookie linebacker has his four-year, $3.775,884 million rookie contract, that includes a $295,884 signing bonus.

Said coach David Culley during the weekend rookie minicamp: 'He's a football player. He is a "flat-out football-playin' Jesse,'' an old term from the South.'

In total, Houston gave up three of their picks in No. 203 and 212 to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 174 pick. Later, they sent No. 174 and No. 233 to the LA Rams to select Wallow. The Horned Frog will now fight for a backup role on this Texans roster, in an extremely crowded linebacker corps of which he is now player number 13.

Named a first-team All-Big 12 member, Wallow brings versatility and productivity to the Texans. Wallow can produce both in the box and the backfield, he has a good eye for how the play is going to develop. With a similar build and playing style to now-former Texans linebacker, Dylan Cole who they let chose not to re-sign this offseason Wallow should be able to contribute from the word 'go.'

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's scouting report of Wallow below:

Beginning his career in the secondary at the safety position, Wallow became one of the most productive linebackers in the Big 12 over the last two seasons, as well as in the country. Wallow has been able to retain his athletic profile while he has added a substantial amount of weight to his frame. Moving sideline-to-sideline, he has shown the ability to make plays all over the field. For a slightly undersized off-ball linebacker, he does a more than commendable job at the point of attack. He makes strong informal contact, showing urgent hand fighting to get off blocks. Wallow is able to sort through trash effectively while locating ball-carriers. In pass coverage, he has a clear understanding of spacing with some urgent and smooth drops. While he’s developing physically, Wallow still has a way to go to consistently win at the point of attack. He played at around 215 pounds in 2019, but was over 230 as a senior. Wallow did appear a tick slower in 2020, begging the question of what the ideal playing weight may be. Even so, Wallow is a talented linebacker who has a nose for the football and impact potential on three downs at the next level.

And as mentioned back in February, perhaps bringing in another Horned Frog will help get the best out of former TCU teammate and Houston's 2020 second-round pick defensive tackle Ross Blacklock.

Blacklock said he went "crazy'' with joy with this pick, and Wallow is saying he's here to quickly become part of a positive culture.

"I want to learn the culture here,'' Wallow said. "We've got something great going on here.''

