Texans Sign Veteran QB Josh McCown

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans took many by surprise signing veteran quarterback Josh McCown off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad on Tuesday. With 102 regular season NFL appearances under his belt, McCown will be a trustworthy and experienced backup for starter Deshaun Watson to lean on.

The 41-year old Texas native will be joining his 12th NFL franchise since going undrafted out of Sam Houston State in 2002. The very definition of a journeyman - in a positive sense - McCown is adept at adapting to new environments and helping struggling franchises. 

READ MORE: Texans’ ‘Stink’ Needs "Deodorant’

The 1-6 Texans are fresh from a much-needed bye week with a favorable schedule in front of them. Given their inability to hold on to any sense of rhythm on offense this season, McCown will surely be a calming figure in the locker room who can help guide Watson.

Also worth considering is the impact he could have on offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. A first-year play-caller who hasn't been able to establish the run or build on the momentum from game to game, McCown will be a valuable resource in reading the game, and perhaps getting a different viewpoint on their play-calling. 

READ MORE: Update On Texans GM & Coach Search

The move to Houston also hands McCown the opportunity to return to his home state, possibly ending his career where it all began. ... Not to mention the ability to be close to his family.

This signing leaves the Texans with three quarterbacks on the roster, with A.J. McCarron the current backup to Watson. While it is unlikely McCarron's position is in jeopardy, this does also give the Texans further depth at the position should COVID-19 impact their regulars as it has for some teams around the league.

READ MORE: NFL Playoffs? Texans Ownership Sets 2020 Goal

Houston is, technically, still in the race for a playoff spot. But, if this is to remain the case they need to win immediately and consistently. McCown is a well-respected player who can, hopefully, help guide Watson back to his jaw-dropping best. 

