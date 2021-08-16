Texans Source: MRI Results on WR Anthony Miller

HOUSTON -- Texans veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller didn't sustain any structural damage when he suffered a slightly dislocation of his right shoulder after undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Miller could return as soon as the first or second regular season game.

Miller was carted off the field Saturday night at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Miller. previously underwent surgeries on his left shoulder while playing for the Chicago Bears after experiencing dislocations

Traded to the Texans along with a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick the day before players reported to training camp, Miller is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.353 million rookie contract that includes a $1.21 million base salary this season.

Miller is competing with Keke Coutee to be the Texans' slot wide receiver.

"It's unfortunate," Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. "Anytime a guy gets injured, obviously it's the nature of the business that we play. He's a very talented receiver. We're definitely going to miss him on the field. It's another opportunity for guys in the wide receiver room to step up and make those plays. I wish him a speedy recovery. I know he's disappointed about the injury. It's more important that he heals and makes a 100 percent recovery."

Miller was linked to multiple trade rumors throughout the offseason after catching 134 career passes for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Bears before being traded to the Texans.

After catching seven touchdowns as a rookie, Miller combined for just four touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Miller caught two passes for 15 yards on three targets before getting hurt. Coutee caught two passes for 21 yards on five targets while Chris Conley led the Texans with four catches for 51 yards on four targets.

"Ant is an explosive guy, he makes plays for us," Conley said. "We hope he's well, but it's kind of a next man up kind of room."

