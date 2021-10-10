Texans' Tunsil to Undergo MRI for Injury

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil left the game after suffering a left thumb injury. He will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging exam and X-rays on Monday, according to coach David Culley.

"We don't really know how bad it is," Culley said. "We'll know more (Monday). The thing about his thumb it was so bad that basically during the offense he couldn't really punch. So, we used him a little bit on field goals and extra points because all he had to do was sit there and spread his hands out."

Tunsil left during a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots in the first half at NRG Stadium after falling on the ground while blocking in the final minutes of the second quarter.

Tunsil, a Pro Bowl selection the past two seasons, was replaced by Geron Christian at left tackle.

The Texans, whose offense was clicking with rookie quarterback Davis Mills throwing three touchdown passes, allowed a pair of sacks to Patriots standout pass rusher Matt Judon. Judon has 6 1/2 sacks this season.

Tunsil had been looking forward to the matchup against Judon, a Pro Bowl selection who now has 41 career sacks.

“I’ve been playing Judon since my rookie year and he’s improved every year," Tunsil said Friday afternoon. "He’s a great pass rusher, great player, great run stopper. He’s a great player addition to the New England Patriots. We just got to stay consistent and shoot your hands, and, just do your job because everybody that’s on that line, not just him, but everybody that’s on that line is technically sound and they get things done.”

