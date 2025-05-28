Houston Texans Star Defender Receiving Major Hype Before 2025 Season
Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. has been ranked the ninth-best edge rusher in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.
Anderson Jr. is off to a great start to his career as he won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 and was a Pro Bowler. He had seven sacks, 45 tackles, and 22 quarterback hits in his rookie campaign.
Anderson Jr. improved even more in his second season, finishing the year with 11 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
The 23-year-old earned an 88.8 PFF grade in the 2024 season, which ranked ninth among qualified edge rushers.
The third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft could be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in his third campaign.
Houston has surrounded Anderson Jr. with a talented pass rusher in Danielle Hunter, who was productive on the opposite side. Hunter had 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
Anderson Jr. has been pivotal for the Texans as they've made it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Houston will lean on him to be their leader on defense as they look to make a deep playoff run next season.
