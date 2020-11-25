SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Watson Offers Aide to QB Joe Burrow

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson saw his rookie year end due to injury in 2017. Just over three years later it wasn't fun for him watching the same thing happen Sunday to a fellow quarterback.  

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was carted off the field on Sunday in a loss to Washington. His season is over with a knee injury. 

"That's just a tough situation," said Watson who noted it could happen on "any play" during a game or even practice like where Watson got hurt three years ago. 

"Sending my best wishes and prayers out to him and his family and if he's got any questions I dealt with the same thing my rookie year, around a similar time."

1,116 days later Burrow faces the same long road Watson faced. The Texans quarterback is more than happy to talk if Burrow wants to pick his brain. 

READ MORE: Breaking: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Washington

READ MORE: Deshaun Nominated For Player Of The Week

READ MORE: Texans Coach Search: A 'Pederson Plan'?

As for when Watson returned? He wasn't quite himself right away. 

"When I came back, it was just making sure that I was 100 percent and I was really really comfortable. Especially at this level when everything is flying around."

Returning from the injury, Watson said he was a little "shaky" and not quite himself once he got healthy. He said those feelings didn't last long and he knew he had to cut it loose as to not be a burden on the team and reach his full potential. 

"Once you're out there you've just got to play full throttle. That's the part of the game you kind of know it. Situations going to happen."

Staying healthy is Deshaun Watson's goal for the rest of 2020, including in a Thanksgiving Day visit to the Detroit Lions. Getting healthy is Joe Burrow's -  and Watson is there to help if needed. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Injury Report: Offensive Line Healthy Again

The Houston Texans got some good news ahead of their matchup in Detroit with the Lions.

CodyStoots

Texans Coach Search: A 'Pederson Plan' Involving Eagles Boss?

How attractive would Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson be to the Houston Texans? Let's Discuss ...

CodyStoots

Texans Defeat Patriots: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

With the Texans beating the New England Patriots 27-20, we look at the good and bad of the Texans' performance from an open-roofed NRG Stadium.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Injury Report: Five Non-Participants - WR Problems?

The Houston Texans kicked off their short week on Monday by listing five players as non-participants as they prepare to head to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Anthony R Wood

Deshaun Watson Nominated For Player Of The Week Award

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Air Player of the week award, after guiding Houston to a 27-20 victory against the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Claim Former Patriots Lineman

The Houston Texans added some depth while getting a look at the potential of a young offensive lineman.

CodyStoots

Texans Lose A Defensive Starter; Time for New Pass-Catching Help?

The Houston Texans lost one of their 2020 surprises to injury in the win over the New England Patriots while two more players are ailing on the short week.

CodyStoots

Texans Future Talent a Little Brighter After Patriots Win

The Houston Texans, in their win over the Patriots, got big efforts from players who must be key contributors over the next few seasons. Is the future now just a bit brighter?

CodyStoots

Texans 27, Patriots 20: Defying The Odds In Tight Victory

The Texans defied the odds to prevent a third straight win for the New England Patriots as Houston marked the opening of the roof at NRG Stadium with a 27-20 victory.

Anthony R Wood

Texans 27, Patriots 20: 11 Takes on Watson's Wild Day

The Houston Texans defense started slow but stopped the Patriots late to preserve the big day of offense by Deshaun Watson.

CodyStoots