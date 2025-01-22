Houston Texans Star Offers Exciting Future Outlook
The Houston Texans may have had their season end last weekend, but the future is very bright. While there is a lot of work to be done to win a Super Bowl, a lot of the major building blocks are already in place.
Joe Mixon is expected to be a huge part of the Texans' plans once again in 2025. After being acquired in a trade last offseason, he lived up to the hype and expectations that the team had for him.
Despite the disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mixon sees a very good outlook for the franchise.
Heading into the offseason, Mixon is ready to do some recruiting for Houston. He expects the front office to look at making some major moves as well.
While talking to the media recently, Mixon offered reason for the Texans' fan base to get excited about the upcoming offseason.
"I definitely look forward to that recruiting aspect, having fans, very excited and engaged to additions to the team," Mixon said. "And I know for a fact that Nick [Caserio] got something cooked up right now, so definitely all excited for it, and Fireworks will be here real soon."
Houston has turned into a very intriguing destination for free agents. They could also look to make a major trade, just like they did last offseason to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Speaking of Diggs, the Texans will have to decide what they want to do with him. He will hit free agency this offseason, but there is a chance that Houston could re-sign him. A healthy Diggs would be huge for an offense that struggled without him down the stretch of the regular season.
It will be interesting to see what Nick Casero, the team's general manager, has in store for the offseason. Right now, the Texans don't have a lot of money to spend, but they could get creative to open up some room.
There is no question that Houston wants to win. A lot of the pieces are in place and with a few additions the team could be ready to win at a high level.
All of that being said, the NFL offseason is coming up quickly. Mixon and the Texans sound ready to make the necessary moves to get to the top.