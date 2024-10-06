Texans Star WR Suffers Injury During Game vs. Bills
The Houston Texans can't keep away from the injury bug. This time, star wide receiver Nico Collins has left the contest.
In the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills, Collins exited the game with a hamstring injury. He's questionable to return for the rest of the game.
Collins' footprint has already been left on the game. The team put together a six-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Following a stop, quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with Collins on a 67-yard touchdown pass to complete a one-play drive and extend the team's lead to 14-3.
Having built a decent lead, the Texans can rely on other star receivers like Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, combined with the rest of their depth, to make due in the passing game. Still, the team would then be without Collins and running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce.
The injury bug has caught the Texans, and, should Collins eventually be ruled out, Houston would be without another skill player. Fortunately, Stroud is a star with plenty to prove, and he'll make his impact on the game even without his best receiver, though missing his services will hurt.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
