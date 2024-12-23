Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury
The Houston Texans suffered a devastating blow during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend. During the defeat, second-year wide receiver Tank Dell went down with a horrific leg injury while catching a touchdown in the third quarter.
Within seconds, it was clear that Dell was dealing with a severe injury. He was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital where he stayed overnight before returning to Houston. It was recently announced that Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn ACL, and other damage to his left leg.
In the aftermath of the scene, Dell's teammates were visibly disturbed on the sideline. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has grown close with Dell after the two were in the same draft class, fought through tears as he watched things unfold. On Monday, Stroud revealed his extensive thoughts on the heartbreaking situation. He's hurting for Dell but is going to be there every step of the way on his journey back to the field.
"It's not easy to see your brother go down like that after just dealing with a season [ending] injury last year. Got to just be there for him and it's not easy, man. I think everybody seen how hard I took it," Stroud said to the media on Monday. "I don't know, there's not a lot to say. This isn't the end for him, this is just another bump in the road. There's been plenty of players who have had season [ending] injuries back to back, like I was talking to my agent this morning and he was talking about how Derwin James went through the same thing, and Jaycee Horn as well, they're playing good ball now so that's hope."
"There's always light at the end of the tunnel and I think for people to just give Tank a little space right now and just pray for him from afar, let him go through this because the worst thing that you want to hear is 'everything's going to be ok,' all these type of things," Stroud continued. "He clearly doesn't want to hear that so it's good to say and I think he needs to hear the truth but let him spend his time with his family and try to just give him a little room just to breathe and take in what's really going on and mentally just get the same. It's not easy but I'm going to be here for him and that's my brother through thick and thin, through life, I'm going to be here for him."
This is the second time in two seasons that Dell has been ruled out before the conclusion of the season due to a leg injury. He fractured his fibula in Week 13 last year and now will have to rehab from another significant lower-body ailment. Both injuries have occurred on his left leg.
During the 2024 season, Dell caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns while rushing nine times for 43 yards. He already overcame a minor gunshot wound from an incident where he was a bystander in August.
Stroud will have to figure things out without one of his favorite targets moving forward to guide the Texans to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. He's completed 313/495 passes for 3,492 yards with 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Stroud has rushed 51 times for 226 yards.
The Houston Texans return to action against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, December 25. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Netflix.
