Houston Texans Star WR Provides Major Health Update
The Houston Texans suffered a massive loss in Week 16 when star wide receiver Tank Dell went down with an extremely gruesome leg injury.
Dell ended up suffering a dislocated knee, a torn ACL, a torn MCL, a torn LCL, and other knee damage as well. His road to recovery is going to be a long one, but he is motivated to come back at full strength in the future.
Losing Dell was a big blow for the Texans, as he has become one of the top young wide receivers in the league. Prior to the injury, he had caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. As a rookie in 2023, he caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven scores.
Obviously, C.J. Stroud and the offense have been missing him.
That being said, a new update has been given about his health status and his recovery process.
As shared by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson on X, Dell posted on Instagram after his first surgery. He will have multiple more surgers to repair all of the damage, but Wilson did state that a full recovery and return to play is expected for him at some point down the road.
Obviously, it's great news to hear that a recovery is expected for him. Coming back and playing after that kind of an injury is no easy task and is going to take a lot of hard work and pain.
However, there has been no contesting Dell's work ethic since he came into the NFL.
At just 25 years, Dell still has an NFL future ahead of him. There are more updates to come as the doctors repair all of the damage that was done to his leg, but this is a very positive step in the right direction.
Whenever Dell is ready to return to the field, Houston will welcome him back with open arms.
All of that being said, the young wideout is already attacking the process of returning. Fans cannot wait until they get to watch him on the field once again.