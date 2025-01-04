Houston Texans Star WR Speaks Out After Horrific Leg Injury
The Houston Texans suffered a massive loss when star wide receiver Tank Dell went down with a gruesome leg injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was clear right when the injury occurred that it was serious. Since, it has been announced that he tore his ACL and MCL, dislocated his knee, and damaged his mensicus.
At this point in time, there is no timeline for his return to the field and some are questioning whether or not this could be a career-ending injury. Hopefully, Dell will be able to make a return to the field at some point. He has the heart and work ethic to make a comeback.
Now, Dell has spoken out about his path forward. In a post on Instagram, Dell shared a very short and determined message.
"Long journey," he posted, along with emojis of a bandaged heart and a hug.
Dell has been one of the main pieces for the Texans' offense over the last two years. Unfortunately, he has been plagued with injury issues throughout his first two seasons.
He has been through setbacks before and this one is a big setback. However, if anyone can make a successful comeback, it would be Dell.
Throughout his first two years, Dell has played in 25 games. He has racked up 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns.
With that being said, Houston is about to head into the playoffs. They will need to figure out how to put up points without one of their best offensive playmakers.
In order to help replace Dell, the Texans did go out and bring in Diontae Johnson. While Johnson is a quality player, the rest of the team will have to step up and play at a different level as well to replace Dell's impact. They're capable, but it won't be easy.
All of that being good, it's good to see that Dell is embracing the next step in his journey. He has a long road to recovery, but his heart and grit will give him a solid chance of making his way back onto the field.