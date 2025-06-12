Houston Texans Starter Facing Serious Legal Issues
According to the Houston Chronicle, Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is facing a felony assault family violence charge. He was arrested on Thursday morning around 5:30 AM at his home in Magnolia, Texas, following an incident.
“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward,” the team said in a statement. “We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”
Ward, 33, has played the past two seasons with Houston after spending the first nine years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, who selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois.
Ward has played in 10 games in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he recorded 48 tackles, five for loss, with four pass deflections and two interceptions, including a pick-six. In his career, Ward has totaled 549 tackles, 16 for loss, three sacks, six forced fumbles and two recoveries, 51 pass deflections, and 10 interceptions with three returned for touchdowns.
Ward is one key piece in a talented Houston secondary that includes star cornerback Derrek Stingley, Jr., Jalen Pitre, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. 2024 third-round pick Callen Bullock is the most likely candidate to replace Ward if he becomes unavailable for Houston as it relates to this situation.
We’ll continue to monitor this situation as more information becomes available.
The news comes just one day after the Texans wrapped up mandatory minicamp. Training camp dates will be announced soon, which are expected to be held in mid-to-late July.