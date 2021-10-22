Ex Texans Starter Suspended by NFL - Even Though He's Not on Team

Hall, now just 26, saw his career reborn back in his home state when he eventually went on to play here in Houston. But now that career is on NFL hold.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall, a former Houston Texans starter, is not presently employed by an NFL team.

But that doesn't mean the NFL can't discipline him, anyway.

Hall on Friday (as part of the traditional NFL Friday News Dump) was handed a one-game suspension via the league office. The penalty is the result of police having arrested the former Raiders second-round pick on a misdemeanor assault charge over the summer.

Hall is a native of Seguin, Texas, and was a standout during his college career in Texas at Sam Houston State. The Raiders made Hall a premium selection in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hall's time with the Raiders organization was not a particular success and he lasted just two seasons with that team after having appeared in 30 games with 18 starts during those two seasons with the Raiders, during which he ended up totaling 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Hall, now just 26, saw his career reborn back in his home state when he eventually went on to play here in Houston. And for the Texans last season, he was a part-time starter while recording 34 tackles and one sack in his 10 games played.

Houston initially appeared to value Hall and placed a second-round tender on him after the 2020 season, but during the same offseason he was arrested, the club withdrew the offer. He has this season worked out for the Chicago Bears, the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

If he ever does get signed? His team will not get his services until he serves his one-game penalty.