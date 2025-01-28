Houston Texans Star WR Could Land With Surprising Team
The Houston Texans will have a major decision to make with Stefon Diggs this offseason, as the star wide receiver is slated to hit free agency.
C.J. Stroud has made it very clear that he wants Diggs back in 2025, but given the Texans' cap situation and the fact that Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, it may not be so simple.
Diggs will also be pursued by a plethora of teams in March, so Houston will have to compete with a variety of different offers.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently listed the top potential destinations for some of the best receivers on the market, and he has linked Diggs to a rather surprising AFC ballclub: the New England Patriots.
"New England announced Josh McDaniels will lead Mike Vrabel’s offense, returning to the team with which he authored one of the most productive offenses in the NFL," Cameron wrote. "McDaniels' system requires savvy and polished route runners who are comfortable in a variety of route concepts and alignments, something Diggs embodies."
The Patriots are in dire need of receiving help, but Diggs is 31 years old and would surely prefer to sign with a contending team at this stage of his career.
As a result, it's hard to see New England actually making much sense as a landing spot for the four-time Pro Bowler.
Diggs played in eight games this past season, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
He had previously posted six straight 1,000-yard campaigns between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.