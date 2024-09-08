Texans' Stefon Diggs Scores Second TD vs. Colts
The Houston Texans trading for Stefon Diggsearly in the offseason is already seemingly paying off. Heading into year two with star quarterback C.J. Stroud under center, the team is primed for a leap on the offensive side of the ball.
Late into the fourth quarter in their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans have secured a 29-20 lead at the hands of Diggs. Receiving a two-yard pass from Stroud, the star wide receiver has cashed in a second touchdown of the game.
Diggs' Houston debut couldn't have been scripted much better. After two touchdowns the question of the fit and chemistry between him and Stroud can't quite be questioned.
The star wide receiver isn't the only newcomer to score in his debut, either, as star running back Joe Mixon also found the end zone during his debut with the team.
It's hard for the Texans not to love what they've seen offensively, between spreading the ball to the weapons in the air and getting elite production from Mixon.
