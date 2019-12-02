Houston Texans Step Up on Sunday Night In a Key Win Over The New England Patriots

At the end of the Houston Texans win over the New England Patriots win over the Deshaun Watson presented the game ball to head coach Bill O'Brien. Watson took the football and gave it to him in front of the team, helping him to both his and O'Brien's first-ever win over the Patriots.

"I mean it was big," Watson said of the win. "I mean just for both of us. I mean we work together all the time. We had two tries, especially since I've been here, where we came up short. Just being the quarterback of the team, it really came from everyone, but you know for me to present that I bet it meant a lot to him and to us as an organization, so it was, it was awesome. "

In the first half is was all Texans disrupting everything that the Patriots were attempting on offense. The Patriots offense was held to 146 total yards of offense, but Tom Brady's early struggles were the difference in the scoreboard.

Brady completed 36.8% of his passes on 19 attempts for 82 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. The Texans mixed up coverages, and their early look of deploying four cornerbacks frustrated the Patriots offense. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was willing to send either Bradley Roby or Vernon Hargreaves III to cover the back out of the backfield while Johnathan Joseph and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. stayed outside to cover wide receivers.

Roby had the early play to flip the momentum with an interception of a pass intended for N'Keal Henry, where he jumped the route returning it for 22 yards.

A non-existent pass rush showed up with Jacob Martin producing two quarterback hits and sharing a half a sack with Zach Cunningham. While interior defenders D.J. Reader and Brandon Dunn were also able to get Brady to the groud to create issues for the Patriots' offense.

Deshaun Watson was able to get the Texans offense going throwing for 122 yards and completing 78.6% of his passes with touchdowns to Duke Johnson and Darren Fells to give them an early 14-3 lead going into the half.

The second half was more of the same, and it was one to remember for the Texans taking control and holding off the Patriots late garbage time surge.

The Texans were able to slow the pace of play and turned the game on a craft play that saw DeAndre Hopkins throw a six-yard touchdown pass to Deshaun Watson after taking the handoff from Duke Johnson.

The offense had been saving that play for a couple of weeks and been waiting to use it at the right time to roll it out. That spot proved to be the moment of truth for the Texans and the final scoring play that ended the game for the Patriots.

The Patriots put together two late scores, but the clock was not on their side, eventually falling to the Texans for only the second time in their matchup history.

Watson ended up throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and his first-ever win over the Patriots.

Bill O'Brien was pleased with his team's performance and win over the Texans.

"I think that you know guys worked hard this week," I think it hasn't always been perfect this year, but you know they've come into work every week in this room, and they focused. We've had decent practices, and I thought that's what happened this week. We practiced hard this week. They put a lot out there. They put preparation, and it paid off for them. And I think that it was a good team win, and it keeps us in the hunt."

