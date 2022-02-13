Five Former Texans To Watch In Super Bowl LVI

The Houston Texans may not be playing in Super Bowl LVI, but they'll be represented by a few familiar faces.

Super Bowl LVI is upon us, and while the Houston Texans will not be there once more, there will be a number of familiar faces to watch for on Sunday afternoon.

For the hometown Los Angeles Rams, keep an eye out for running back and special teamer Buddy Howell. In his first season with the Rams, Howell has made 10 appearances for LA before landing on injured reserve for the majority of December. He went on to play 12 snaps against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, recording two tackles.

Howell spent three seasons in Houston where he made 45 appearances and was ultimately waived in August of 2021.

For the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, there is one name that will instantly stand out for Texans fans.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader was drafted by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Ultimately earning a starting spot at the expense of Vince Wilfork his rookie year, Reader went on to become a stalwart of Houston's defense for four years, starting 52 of his 61 appearances, recording 6.5 sacks and 154 tackles.

A member of Houston's 2019 "Lunch Pail Crew" - a term its 2019 defensive linemen gave themselves - Reader left for Cincinnati in free agency the following offseason.

After his debut season was cut short by injury, Reader has gone on to make 15 starts this year and started all three of their postseason games. He had a joint-season best six tackles against the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.

Elsewhere, keep an eye out for cornerback Vernon Hargreaves and safety Michael Thomas for the Bengals.

Claimed off of waivers in 2019 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hargreaves went on to start 23 of his 30 appearances for Houston, recording two interceptions and 12 defended passes. He was waived after starting five of his eight appearances this season.

Hargreaves was subsequently claimed off of waivers from Houston in November and has gone on to make four appearances. His last game for Cincinnati came against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wildcard Round.

Meanwhile, 2021 was Thomas' sole season in Houston, but he made his presence known during that short span, not only becoming a team captain but also garnering Houston's nomination for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Thomas has made eight appearances this season and one start for the Bengals. Primarily a special teamer, he has played in every game since Week 11.

One final player who may take to the field is former Texans draft pick, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo. A second-round selection in 2014, Su'a-Filo spent four years in Houston 41 of his 56 appearances.

Since then he's spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, and now the Bengals. He started Weeks 1 and 2 before landing on injured reserve. He's currently on the practice squad.