Are Texans Moving Tackle Tytus Howard?

A tweet by Houston Texans tackle Laremy Tunsil combined with training camp trends might indicate that tackle Tytus Howard is on the move.

For the past two years, Tytus Howard has been nailed down as the Houston Texans' starting right tackle.

But with a new regime now in charge and a number of new faces in the building, it looks like Howard may be on the move.

A recent tweet from Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil seemed to not-so-subtly hint to him and Howard playing side-by-side this upcoming season.

This suggestion corresponds with how they've been lining up throughout much of training camp. Howard has been moving around but has spent the majority of his time at left guard alongside Tunsil, with second-year Charlie Heck stepping in at right tackle.

This seems particularly likely given that Heck has been receiving rave reviews this preseason.

"I don’t know that there’s a player on the team that improved as much as Charlie did from the start of the offseason program to this point right now," head coach David Culley said on Thursday.

However, this could change.

With veteran guard Lane Taylor and tackle Marcus Cannon currently unavailable, but both more than capable of starting once they're healthy, perhaps Howard's stint at left guard is only temporary.

Once Taylor is back they'd have the option to move Howard to right guard, with Taylor slotting in alongside Tunsil.

Plus, don't forget third-year second-round pick Max Scharping, who did show flashes of potential his rookie year at left guard.

Ultimately, there is a long list of potential lineups depending on health/form/coaches preference, but at this time Tunsil's tweet combined with the trends this training camp would indicate Howard could be on the move.

