Texans' Tank Dell Suffers Possible Major Injury on TD Catch vs. Chiefs
Houston Texans fans are holding their breath as wide receiver Tank Dell has just been carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the team's ongoing game.
Dell sustained the injury during his catch of a 30-yard touchdown TD pass from Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Dell took a shot to his knee from teammate Jared Wayne while coming down with the score, suffering an apparent serious injury.
Dell immediately has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a leg injury, Houston announced.
Dell, who has quickly become one of the Texans’ most reliable and dynamic offensive weapons, appeared to have a teammate awkwardly hit his knee in the end zone. Trainers rushed to his aid, and after a few tense moments, he was assisted to the cart and taken off the field.
The extent of the injury is not yet known, but the scene has left his Houston teammates and fans visibly concerned.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud, visibly emotional on the sideline, was seen crying as Dell was loaded onto a stretcher and an ambulance cart, Stroud has developed a close bond with the rookie wideout both on and off the field, and his reaction showed the impact Dell's potential absence could have on the Texans' offense.
READ MORE: NFL Network Analyst Predicts Texans Defense To Show Out Against the Chiefs on GMFB
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans Have Hands Full With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
• Texans Coach Talks Tytus Howard Position Change
• Patrick Mahomes Gets Massive Injury Update Before Texans-Chiefs