Texans Tanking For No. 1 Pick In 2022 NFL Draft?

According to multiple draft experts, the Houston Texans will be tanking for the next franchise quarterback

HOUSTON -- Nick Caserio said little about the current status of Deshaun Watson on Friday evening following the selection of Stanford's Davis Mills. For now, everything is about "building to the future" of the AFC South franchise.

Without Watson? Most analyst are projecting the Texans to be picking top-three again in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Watson still is facing 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. During a recent meet-and-greet, Texans CEO Cal McNair remained quiet on if Watson would be back with the team barring a legal change.

“I really don’t have anything new,” McNair said according to The Chronicle's John McClain. “There’s ongoing investigations, and we really can’t comment until they run their course.”

As of now, Texans fans must prepare for life post-Watson. Is Mills the future under center? We know his college coach thinks he's "ready to start,'' but ... Only time will tell during the first season under David Culley.

If he isn't, mock drafts are already finding both his and Watson's successor.

In the latest way-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Houston selecting No. 1 overall. With the pick, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler becomes the third QB from Norman to be taken with the top selection since 2018.

"The future in Houston for Deshaun Watson is uncertain, which could put the Texans in the quarterback market next offseason, especially if they own the No. 1 pick. In his first season as a starter last year, Rattler made plenty of mistakes, but he got better as the campaign progress. He should continue that development under coach Lincoln Riley."

Rattler is the first full-fledge recruit in the Riley regime to start at the position. Early on, he showed the first-year struggles in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. By the season's end, few quarterbacks were in the same stratosphere as the Phoenix, AZ native.

Rattler finished with 3,031 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against seven interceptions on his way to a Cotton Bowl victory over Florida. He averaged a 67.5 percent completion rating and finished with a passer rating over 172.6.

Other mocks aren't sold that Rattler will be the first quarterback taken, but they do believe if Houston is selecting this high, they'll be adding a signal-caller. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has the Texans sticking with Rattler as the No. 1 selection, but USA Today's Luke Easterling has North Carolina's Sam Howell as the selection.

NBC Sports is sold on the Tar Heel landing in Houston, while Yahoo Sports' Derrick Klassen leans towards the Sooner sensation. Another option Houston could go is with a pass-rusher such as Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux to become the next J.J. Watt.

Both CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson and PFN's Ian Cummings have the former Duck landing at NRG Stadium with the No. 1 and No. 2 pick, respectively.

It's too soon to tell if Mills is the answer should Watson be gone. McNair believes that Caserio and the staff have found an upside talent that can mesh well with not just the offense, but also the culture.

“They see a prototypical-type quarterback that has a big arm,” McNair said. “They’re excited to get (Mills) in here and work with him. Like all the positions, they were looking for guys that can come in and contribute, and they think he can do that.”

Should Mills show promise, Houston can use the 2022 offseason to build around him. If he struggles, they'll be building for the next signal-caller to lead the charge.

