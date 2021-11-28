Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Who Was Texans' Best Player In Loss To Jets?

    Slot cornerback Tavierre Thomas continues to be a standout in coverage for Houston
    HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans won't have much to cheer for following Sunday's 21-14 loss to the New York Jets, but the emergence of slot cornerback Tavierre Thomas is one positive. 

    Thomas, who signed a two-year contract last offseason, was in the right place at the right time to cause mayhem early. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson looked to shovel a pass to running back Ty Johnson, but the Texans defensive back was waiting. With a quick reaction, Thomas watched the ball bounce off the helmet of Johnson and into his arm for the interception.

    It was the first career pick for the 26-year-old Thomas.

    The turnover immediately paid dividends for the Texans' offense. Following the interception, quarterback Tyrod Taylor culminated a six-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brevin Jordan, giving Houston (2-9) a 7-3 lead to begin the second quarter. 

    Thomas has become a staple of the Texans' secondary since former nickel defender Desmond King was asked to move to the outside. Starting Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, Thomas has recorded 46 tackles and two pass breakups. 

    Who Was Texans' Best Player In Loss To Jets?

    Slot cornerback Tavierre Thomas continues to be a standout in coverage for Houston

    On Sunday, he recorded four total stops.

    Houston's defense crumbled in the second half after taking a 14-11 lead at halftime. A penalty against defensive tackle Ross Blacklock negated a field goal attempt by Matt Ammendola, leading to a 4-yard touchdown run from Wilson. 

    The Texans allowed 286 yards of offense by New York (3-8) and a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to seven. Taylor couldn't connect with his receivers late, leading to a loss. 

    "We just have to get more consistent with just doing the things we need to do in order to stay on the field," Texans coach David Culley said. "We're not doing that." 

