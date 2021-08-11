Texans Rookie TE Jordan 'Perfect" For 'Genius' Kelly's Offense

Finding a diamond in the rough is the dream scenario for every NFL team in the draft. And there's no reason to believe Houston Texans rookie Brevin Jordan can't turn out to be just that.

The 21-year-old former Miami tight end has the agility of a receiver in the body of a tight end. Picked in the fifth round, Jordan has a good shot at making an impact straight away for the Texans who have lacked a home-run receiver in recent years.

And Jordan is confident he will succeed.

"My skill set is perfect for the offense," Jordan said Tuesday. "Tim Kelly is a genius with his offensive calling and he loves to move tight ends around. So I think that’s my type of place, just being moved around and creating mismatches."

In three seasons in Florida, the versatile Jordan notched 1,358 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. But, as is the case with any youngster, he needs developing and, thankfully, he has an experienced shoulder to lean on.

"Definitely, Jordan Akins," Jordan said. "I mean, the dude, he’s a pro. He's showing me how to get a routine. He's showing me a lot of different ways to get open, learning about blocking."

The 29-year-old former baseball player got a late start in the NFL at 26, and during his three seasons with the Texans, Akins evolved into a solid starter and productive receiver after the catch.

"Jordan is just a vet, man," Jordan said of Akins. "He has the tools to be an All-Pro tight end. The way he moves his head, the way he moves his hips, his shoulders, how tenacious he is coming out of his routes, I mean that dude is a problem. He's going to be a problem in the NFL for a long time."

Akins may be a solid veteran, but one area where he lacks is blocking. Jordan, at least in the short term, is also having his issues with protection.

"Whew, blocking is hard in the NFL," Jordan said. "That's probably the biggest adjustment that I've had to deal with. I'm blocking guys like (Charles Omenihu), and, man, those dudes are so big. They're so long. But I'm slowly getting into the groove of it."

Blocking big dudes aside, Jordan has all the potential you want in a rookie tight end, let alone one that only cost Houston a late pick. And having Akins to learn from and prep behind until he's ready to take the league by storm means the Texans could finally have found their long-term, home-run tight end.

