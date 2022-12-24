Christmas Miracle: Texans Lead Titans 10-7 at Half

The Texans and Titans matchup at Nissan Stadium on Saturday after a one-hour delay due to power usage in the area.

After a delayed start of one hour as requested by Nashville mayor John Cooper because of power strain on the local grid due to frigid temperatures, the Titans and Texans finally kicked off at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday.

In what will be one of the coldest games in franchise history for the Texans with a wind chill around zero at game time, Houston leads the Titans 10-7 at the half.

With Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined with an injury, rookie Malik Willis got the nod on Saturday. The defense showed up early for the Texans as Tennessee went three-and-out on its initial drive, including a sack of six yards on 3rd and 13 from the Tennessee 24.

The Texans would find the end zone with quarterback Davis Mills back under center, with an 11-play, 75-yard drive immediately following the Titans' touchdown.

Mills was scrambling toward the end zone and fumbled at the one-yard line. It was recovered by running back Rex Burkhead in the end zone for a touchdown.

Houston took the lead midway through the second quarter with a 25-yard field goal by Kai Fairbairn that ended a 13-play, 52-yard drive.

Titans running back Derek Henry continues to dominate the Texans in head-to-head matchups, with 69 yards rushing and a touchdown in the first quarter, and totaling 83 yards on the ground for the first half.

Mills ended the half with five completions in 10 attempts for 47 yards, while Jeff Driskel was 3-of-3 for 40 yards.

Leading the way for the Texans on the ground is Royce Freeman with 28 yards on 11 carries, while Jordan Akins has 35 yards on two receptions at the half.

The Texans will begin the second half with the ball.

