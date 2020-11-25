Texans Injury Report: Three Out, Two To IR

Thanksgiving and the Detroit Lions go together like turkey and canned cranberry sauce, with the Lions first appearing on Turkey Day back in 1934. It's 86 years later and the Houston Texans will be appearing in just their second Thanksgiving game, having beaten the Lions back in 2012. However, the Texans will be looking to make it 2-0 in the Thursday morning start without several key contributors.

Did Not Participate

Cullen Gillaspia, FB (Back) - Out

Josh McCown, QB (Illness) - Out

Limited

Bryan Anger, P (Right quad) - Questionable

Kenny Stills, WR (Quad) - Out

Full

Senio Kelemete, LG (Concussion)

Laremy Tunsil, LT (Illness)

Moved To Injured Reserve

P.J. Hall, DT (Torn pectoral)

Randall Cobb, WR (Toe)

The Texans revealed a flurry of transactions on Wednesday as they concluded their preparations for Thursday's game, with wide receiver Cobb and defensive tackle Hall both moving to IR due to injuries suffered against the New England Patriots last week.

In corresponding moves, the team signed undrafted rookie running back Scottie Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad. Houston also elevated wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. and defensive tackle Corey Liuget from the practice squad.

They also announced that they have signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad. A fifth-round pick by Cincy back in 2018, he went on to make 18 appearances between 2019 and 2020. The 24-year old out of Virginia has been placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list by the Texans and will likely take Hall's place on the active roster, with Liuget presumably reverting to the practice squad.

Returning to the injury report, and it was a mixed bag for the Texans.

With both Cobb and Stills both ruled out this week, wideouts Keke Coutee and possibly rookie Isaiah Coulter should see more snaps. Elsewhere, full-back Gillaspia is also out, meaning rookie back Phillips may take his special teams snaps, and possibly help in the run game after they failed to achieve much on the ground yet again last week with Duke Johnson and C.J. Prosise.

Punter Anger has been quietly having a solid season this year but is questionable for a second straight week with a right quad injury. He did manage to play against the Pats but if he is not able to suit up on Thursday the most likely candidate to take his snaps will be special teams kicker Brett Maher who also punted in college.

In more positive news starting tackle Tunsil and guard Kelemete both return to, presumably, start on Thursday. In their absence, the Texans did not allow a single sack last week.

Looking to the Lions and they too have a number of injury concerns heading into turkey time.

Did Not Participate

Austin Bryant, DE (Thigh) - Out

Mike Ford, CB (Concussion) - Out

Jeff Okudah, CB (Shoulder) - Out

Da'Shawn Hand, DL (Groin) - Out

Kenny Golladay, WR (Hip) - Out

Danny Amendola, WR (Hip) - Out

Limited

Amani Oruwariye, CB (Back) - Questionable

Reggie Ragland, LB (Ankle) - Questionable

Jarrad Davis, LB (Knee)

Christian Jones, LB (Knee)

D'Andre Swift, RB (Concussion) - Questionable

Full

Will Harris, S (Groin)

Matthew Stafford, QB (Right thumb)

Marvin Hall, WR (Toe)

T.J. Hockenson, TE (Shoulder)

Jonah Jackson, G (Knee)

Moved To Injured Reserve

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (Foot)

The Texans take on the Lions at 11:30 a.m. CT, with the players surely eyeing the coveted Turkey Leg Award.