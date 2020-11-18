SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

NFL Power Rankings: Texans on the Wrong Side Of 30

Anthony R Wood

In a year full of uncertainties, one staple remains; The Houston Texans will scrape the bottom of SI's NFL power rankings. Unsurprisingly, after their insomnia-curing 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns last week they fall the wrong side of 30. Thankfully, the MMQB staff writers kept it short and sweet, even offering Texans fans a crumb of comfort in their optimistic take on Houston's situation.

30. Houston Texans

Even in an impossible situation, Deshaun Watson’s a blast to watch - SI, MMQB staff.

READ MORE: Who to Blame for Texans’ Rushing Regression?

And they have a point. Amongst his NFL peers, Watson ranks eighth in passing yards (2,539), ninth in passing touchdowns (18), third in yards gained per passing attempt (8.4), and sixth in average quarterback rating (107). 

In fact, he is on track for a career year in passing yards and touchdowns despite having lost his number one receiver this offseason, working with a revamped receiver corps, a struggling offensive line, a poor run game, and a first-year play-caller. 

Despite the human highlight reel that is Watson playing smart and efficient football, the Texans are struggling. Sitting third in the AFC South at 2-7, the reigning division champions look set to lose their crown. 

This week they host Bill Belichick's New England Patriots, who themselves have bounced back from a disappointing four-game losing streak to win their last two. 

As such, the Pats rank 16th in the power rankings with the ominous byline: "Uh oh, the Patriots aren’t dead yet." 

READ MORE: Should Texans Bench Defensive Starters?

The alive and kicking Patriots bring with them a rushing offense that ranks third in the league in yardage, something that should worry Houston given they have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL to date.

With this in mind, the Texans could soon find themselves keeping the New York Jets company as they occupy the NFL's cellar.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans President: Easterby Won't be General Manager

The Houston Texans team president tried to clear the air on the future of Jack Easterby, but did he clear it up enough?

CodyStoots

Texans' Anthony Weaver Brings Refereeing Mistakes To Light

On a recent podcast following Houston's 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns, Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver discussed the game and the refereeing mistakes along the way.

Anthony R Wood

Crennel Wants Wins but Does He Want the Job?

The Houston Texans interim head coach wants to win but does he want the head coaching job beyond this year?

CodyStoots

Texans' Jacob Martin Returns After Covid-19 Absence

Houston outside linebacker Jacob Martin has been activated by the Texans having missed two games due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Anthony R Wood

Troubled CB DeAndre Baker: Worth A Texans' Look

Troubled CB DeAndre Baker, A 2019 First-Round Pick, Is Available - And Worth A Houston Texans' Look

CodyStoots

An 'O'Brien-Like Loss' & 'No More Answers' for Texans? - Stoots Podcast

How did Romeo Crennel pull a Bill O'Brien for the Houston Texans, and what's left in the rushing attack? The 'Stoots Podcast' digs in

CodyStoots

Should Texans Bench Defensive Starters? Crennel's Thoughts

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel discussed his thought process on benching defensive players on Monday, and why he doesn't believe this is the solution.

Anthony R Wood

Will Returns Improve with the Texans Recent Roster Move?

The Houston Texans will have some new faces at their return spots going forward now that DeAndre Carter is out.

CodyStoots

Patriots' Belichick on Texans' Easterby: 'Valuable, But Not A Personnel Guy'

New England Patriots Icon Bill Belichick on Houston Texans Exec Jack Easterby: 'Valuable, But Not A Personnel Guy'

Mike Fisher

The Good, Bad, And Ugly As Texans Fall To Browns 10-7

As the Houston Texans fall to the Cleveland Browns 10-7, are there any positives to be drawn from this snooze-fest?

Anthony R Wood