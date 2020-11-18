In a year full of uncertainties, one staple remains; The Houston Texans will scrape the bottom of SI's NFL power rankings. Unsurprisingly, after their insomnia-curing 10-7 loss at the Cleveland Browns last week they fall the wrong side of 30. Thankfully, the MMQB staff writers kept it short and sweet, even offering Texans fans a crumb of comfort in their optimistic take on Houston's situation.

30. Houston Texans

Even in an impossible situation, Deshaun Watson’s a blast to watch - SI, MMQB staff.

And they have a point. Amongst his NFL peers, Watson ranks eighth in passing yards (2,539), ninth in passing touchdowns (18), third in yards gained per passing attempt (8.4), and sixth in average quarterback rating (107).

In fact, he is on track for a career year in passing yards and touchdowns despite having lost his number one receiver this offseason, working with a revamped receiver corps, a struggling offensive line, a poor run game, and a first-year play-caller.

Despite the human highlight reel that is Watson playing smart and efficient football, the Texans are struggling. Sitting third in the AFC South at 2-7, the reigning division champions look set to lose their crown.

This week they host Bill Belichick's New England Patriots, who themselves have bounced back from a disappointing four-game losing streak to win their last two.

As such, the Pats rank 16th in the power rankings with the ominous byline: "Uh oh, the Patriots aren’t dead yet."

The alive and kicking Patriots bring with them a rushing offense that ranks third in the league in yardage, something that should worry Houston given they have allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL to date.

With this in mind, the Texans could soon find themselves keeping the New York Jets company as they occupy the NFL's cellar.