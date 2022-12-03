HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season.

There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.

But if Jordan does not take the field at NRG Stadium Sunday against the 4-7 Cleveland Browns, it will mark the third consecutive game the Miami product would be a healthy scratch.

"It hurts for sure," Jordan said. "You want to be out there making plays. I look at it like a process. I'm 22 years old and still learning. But I got to respect coach's decision."

Jordan has appeared in five games and has recorded 32 yards on six catches. He notched another 87 yards on 11 catches through his first five games as a rookie.

Jordan has held conversations with coach Lovie Smith and the rest of the staff to get an idea of where his game needs improvement. Outside of his two healthy scratches, an early season ankle injury sidelined Jordan for three games.

"The main thing is to keep getting better," he said. "As a competitor, you want to be out there. When you can't show your abilities, that fire in you grows. The main thing is to keep growing every day."

Jordan is looking forward to another opportunity to showcase his talents as a member of the Texans. And he is hoping to prove his worth alongside Mills under center.

"We are both young players and are hungry," Jordan said. "Just keep learning. And just keep grinding."

