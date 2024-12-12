Texans to Debut Holiday-Inspired Patch on Jersey
The Houston Texans are in a great position to go ahead and secure a playoff spot, which could happen here in Week 15 when they face off against the Miami Dolphins from NRG Stadium.
The AFC South hasn't been much of a competition but the Texans have had a tough schedule and are currently 8-5. The likelihood of them making the playoffs is almost as high as they come, but their season's final stretch will be a test against a couple of other playoff teams.
While the Texans focus on their Week 15 matchup, the team did announce that they would be introducing a holiday-themed patch on their uniforms for their Week 16 and 17 matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. The Texans will be one of four teams participating in the first-ever NFL games played on Christmas Day.
The holiday-themed patch will have two crossing candy canes behind the NFL logo and will be worn on the chest of the Texans' jerseys. The Texans will play the Chiefs in Week 16, and the Chiefs will also be one of the teams playing on Christmas Day in Week 17.
