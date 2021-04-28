Texans To Draft A QB? Top 10 Targets - With Texas Flavor

We look at Texans QB prospects in this NFL Draft ... and we will find ourselves focusing (coincidentally) on QBs with Texas ties.

Are the Houston Texans in the quarterback business?

They don't know what they have in Deshaun Watson. They think they know what they have in Tyrod Taylor.

They know what they don't have in this NFL Draft is premium picks. They know what they might have is a chance to throw a dart at a future QB.

That means no Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones or Trey Lance. Justin Fields? He somehow seems about to be taking a draft day tumble. ... but Houston (not drafting until Round 3) generally lacks the ammunition to get involved there - unless the Texans wish to sacrifice a future first-rounder.

Just in case, as we look at Texans QB prospects in this NFL Draft, we won't completely rule him out ... and we will find ourselves focusing (coincidentally) on QBs with Texas ties.

Note: Information from NFL Draft Bible on SI.com, ProFootballFocus.com (PFF), Dane Brugler of The Athletic and the SIS Football Rookie Handbook was used in this feature.

1. Justin Fields - Ohio State: The stock is all over the map on Fields but he's very likely to be top-10 pick ... Although Chris Simms of NBC Sports had other thoughts, placing him at No. 32 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If he slips ... 22 spots? Even the Texans should make an inquiry.

2. Mac Jones - Alabama: We will, just to C.Y.A., do the same exercise here. He could go No. 3 to San Francisco, No. 8 to Carolina or perhaps No. 15 to the Patriots. He's not thought of as a major-upside guy, but he can throw the deep ball.

Per PFF: 'He was the most accurate quarterback in the country on passes thrown under 10 yards downfield in 2020, per our ball-placement charting.'

Let's not hold our breath here.

3. Kellen Mond - Texas A&M: If you could get Mond with one of the two third-round selection, it makes sense and represents tremendous value.

Mond has been coached up by Jimbo Fisher, who has a great reputation with quarterbacks at the collegiate level. The former Aggie appears to be a guy capable of starting in the NFL down the line but for right now, you would be in trouble if he was your main guy.

He was a standout in the Senior Bowl game but as PFF notes: "His 81.3 passing grade with Texas A&M this past season was the highest of his career."

Texas roots. The Texans know him well.

4. Kyle Trask - Florida: A big-bodied QB who played big at some times and then was inconsistent at others.

"Trask led the country with 41 'big-time' throws," per PFF. Trask is not known to be a great athlete or to be especially consistent yet, though.

Also has an injury history which should worry anyone taking him.

Trask is a Texas native.

5. Davis Mills - Stanford: A significant injury history robbed Mills of experience at Stanford. That makes him a dicey proposition despite looking like an all-everything and having top-tier potential.



Playing at Stanford means you're automatically going develop quicker as a passer and the pro-style system that David Shaw utilizes will help any transition. However, you just have to wonder how long he'll hold up and how much an injury risk he'll be.

6. Jamie Newman - Wake Forest: Potentially the most intriguing quarterback most fans have not heard of. He stood out during Senior Bowl week. After a transfer from Georgia (he didn't actually play for them), he landed at Wake and is another QB with some durability concerns. He has mobility and appears pro-ready but also has struggled at times with accuracy.

7. Feleipe Franks - Arkansas: You want big-bodied and mobile? That's Feleipe Franks. He went to the Hogs this year and made them relevant again. Franks would be ideal in a system that encourages throwing on sprint-outs and boot-rolls.



8. Sam Ehlinger - Texas: It felt like Ehlinger was at Texas forever but as a four-year starter, that allowed him plenty of growth and development time. He also stayed mostly healthy, which could be the difference between a draft grade and UDFA assignment He'll take some time to develop but he can be an ideal backup with the potential to be a decent starter.

Again, Texas ties.

9. Ian Book - Notre Dame: An athletic, smart playmaker with his feet first who has plenty of playing experience and has been on the big stage because of the Irish.

10. Shane Buechele - SMU: A classic backup projection who could be effective in short spurts because he's effective in a short passing game with quick reads. Not a long-ball thrower and doesn't have great mobility. But ...

Yup. He's got those Texas ties.

