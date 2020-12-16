Texans to Interview ESPN's Riddick For GM Job

The Houston Texans look to a former front office member turned TV expert as a GM candidate

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set to interview Louis Riddick - the former Philadelphia Eagles director of pro personnel and current Monday Night Football analyst - for their GM vacancy.

Riddick's visit will mark the club's first official external interview, though TexansDaily.com sources say Houston has also visited with long-time NFL GM John Dorsey.

Riddick, 51, played six years in the NFL before ending up as a member of the Washington and Philly front offices.

He started as a scout in Washington before being promoted to director of pro personnel for three seasons. He then was a scout for the Eagles before eventually ending up with the same job he had in Washington.

He left the Eagles to join ESPN as an analyst in 2013, where he covered the NFL, NFL Draft and scouting combine and eventually moved to the Monday Night Football booth.

Andy Reid was the head coach for almost all of Riddick's tenure in Philadelphia while the current Eagles general manager held the same role during Riddick's stay.

Running back LeSean McCoy, defensive end Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, and tight end Zach Ertz were all highly-touted draft hits while Riddick was with the Eagles.

He was also with the team when the Eagles had their infamous "dream team" offseason, adding the expensive cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha as well as cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, running back Ronnie Brown, and guard Evan Mathis. The team would finish a disappointing 8-8 that season.

The Detroit Lions are also set to interview Riddick according to NFL Media.

In total, Riddick spent 13 seasons in front offices among his many different jobs. The Texans, could, in theory, hire Riddick whenever they would like, while candidates currently working for other teams would theoretically have to wait until their seasons are complete or close to complete.