Houston Texans to Sign Offensive Tackle Elijah Nkansah from The Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are signing offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah from their practice squad heading into their regular-season finale. The Texans will have to make a corresponding move to open up a roster spot on their 53-man roster.

Playing his college football at Toledo, Nkansah signed with the Tennessee Titans after the 2018 NFL Draft after going undrafted.

In September, Nkansah was signed to the Seattle Seahawks active roster appearing in one game this season. He also spent time on their practice squad before arriving at the Texans in early October.

The move could signal that the Texans are set to hold out starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Sunday, who was limited the entire week with an ankle injury.

