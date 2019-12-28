State of The Texans
Houston Texans to Sign Offensive Tackle Elijah Nkansah from The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are signing offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah from their practice squad heading into their regular-season finale. The Texans will have to make a corresponding move to open up a roster spot on their 53-man roster. 

Playing his college football at Toledo, Nkansah signed with the Tennessee Titans after the 2018 NFL Draft after going undrafted. 

In September, Nkansah was signed to the Seattle Seahawks active roster appearing in one game this season. He also spent time on their practice squad before arriving at the Texans in early October. 

The move could signal that the Texans are set to hold out starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Sunday, who was limited the entire week with an ankle injury. 

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and Five Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Season Finale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have ruled wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable going into the season finale.

Report: Texans Sign Punter Bryan Anger to a Three-Year Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans dealing with an injury to Will Fuller, the need for Kenny Stills to be a big part of the offense entering the postseason is bigger than ever.

Texans Tashaun Gipson Ready To Spoil The Titans Playoff Opportunity

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' Tashaun Gipson wants an eleventh win on the season and end the post-season dreams for the Tennessee Titans.

Deshaun Watson Expecting "Nothing New" With Clemson Matching Up With Ohio State

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is pulling for the Clemson Tigers in their opening game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

Texans Deshaun Watson Knows His Game Always Needs Improvement

Patrick D. Starr

With a strong 2019 season, Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson is ready for the playoffs but knows there is plenty to improve with his overall game.

Texans Deshaun Watson Remains Limited at Practice With a Back Issue

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to nurse a back issue that is keeping him limited in practice in preparing for their final regular-season game of the year.

It is All About Football For J.J. Watt As He Prepares for His Return for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien says it is all about football for J.J. Watt over the next couple of weeks. The Texans will continue to monitor Watt heading into their first playoff game.

The Risk Is Not Enough To Keep J.J. Watt From Returning To Help the Texans For the Playoffs

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans J.J. Watt met with the media for the first time since his injury in week eight to discuss being designated to return off of the injured reserve.

Texans Deshaun Watson Dealing With a Back Issue

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans did not practice on Christmas Day but had to file an injury report which would have had Deshaun Watson limited in practice with a back issue.