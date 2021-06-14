Texans Top 5 NFL Questions: Deshaun and More

Privately, Culley - who will be specifically in charge of overhauling this offense - must know he is short on answers and still long on questions.

Yes, there were some eye-rolls when Houston Texans first-year head coach David Culley announced Wednesday that he'd be canceling mandatory minicamp because, as he put it, “We’ve got accomplished what we wanted to get accomplished.”

Given the instability of the franchise - something Culley and new GM Nick Caserio are laboring to solve, obviously - that seems an absurd claim. Maybe, though, this is about "one step back to take two steps forward,'' because if by listening to team leaders who asked for a work break (via an NFLPA push due tro COVID concerns) Culley won himself some favor with those leaders?

Well, that would put him way ahead of Bill O'Brien.

Still, privately, Culley - who will be specifically in charge of overhauling this offense - must know he is short on answers and still long on questions. To wit, as it relates to the Texans offense, The Top 5 Texans Questions:

1) What About Watson?

Without a settlement between the in-limbo QB and his accusers, the lawsuits might not be resolved before the 2021 NFL season. That means more in-limbo waiting - though it's easy to imagine Houston would love to convince somebody to engineer a trade now, ridding the Texans of this nightmare - at a price.

The longer Watson exists as a "kind-of'' member of this team, the worse it is for this team.

2) How Soon For Davis Mills?

There is no right answer about when to throw a rookie QB into the fire. Culley can only hope he guesses right.

Mills, the third-rounder from Stanford, has plenty of fans in the building. If Houston starts journeyman vet Tyron Taylor early, and the Texans lose, the transition to Mills will be logical. But if it's assumed that 2021 is going to be a bad season - a decent assumption - then why wait to begin the Mills development?

CONTINUE READING: Texans Rookie Davis Mills "Excited" For Work Ahead

How Culley (and Caserio) answer this question in their very first go-'rounds in charge - could very well determine their paths as NFL decision-makers.

3) Who Are The Pass Targets?

You know you have Brandin Cooks. You know nothing else.

It's fun to project Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan as budding stars.

"When we drafted those guys, I had a chance to look at basically their scout tape and was very impressed. Couldn’t wait to see Nico and Brevin in person," Quarterback Taylor told reporters. "They’ve impressed me the way they’re picking up the system."

Worth noting (and taking another shot at O'Brien): It's also fun to think about rookies excelling when given playing time because, well, that seems to have been such a foreign thought previously.

But the Texans cannot know. Not yet.

4) The Other Four Blockers

Offensive line coach James Campen is going to figure this out, we trust. But there is Laremy Tunsil and then there is ... a collection of ideas, even the consideration of movement. (Tytus Howard inside?)

Competition is good. We will spin it that way for now.

5) The Oddity at Running Back

There is no other way to characterize this: It's David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillp Lindsay and Rex Burkhead and if any one of those guys were the No. 2 runner behind a stud, their employer would feel OK about it.

READ MORE: 'He's A Winner' - Ingram Influence

Instead ...

“I think,” position coach Danny Barrett said,'' "it'll work itself out.''

Well, sure. Inevitably. But that still makes it a question in a sea of Texans offensive questions.