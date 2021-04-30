Texans Top Targets in Round 3 of NFL Draft

The Houston Texans will finally get to make their first pick with the 67th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are some options for the franchise.

As the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft have come and gone, the Houston Texans watched idly as their initial pick is not until the 67th pick in Friday's third round. The Texans have a lot of holes on the roster and plenty of needs to fill, but they will get little relief from the draft.

It will take making some shrewd moves and finding value at the margins for Houston to be able to make an impact through the draft. Here are a few players that the Texans could select at 67 who could have that desired effect on the roster.

Nico Collins, Wide Receiver, Michigan

There have been a few mock drafts that have Collins going to Houston. Collins is a big target at 6' 4" and runs a 4.43. The speed is eye-popping, and it is enough to help stretch out the defense and give the Texans the ability to have a big play type guy downfield.

Milton Williams, Defensive Tackle, Louisiana Tech

One of the Texans' biggest needs is along the defensive line and as such, most mock drafts have some type of lineman going to Houston. Williams in this case would be a great option as he is currently seeing his stock rise and is considered one of the dark horses in the draft.

Kellen Mond, Quarterback, Texas A&M

Taking Mond with the Texans' pick of the draft would signal that the franchise is either not confident that Deshaun Watson will be able to play this season, or that he won't even be on the roster. Mond consistently improved over the course of his tenure with the Aggies, however he does still flash some inconsistencies with accuracy, which could be attributed to decision making, and timing.

Jabril Cox, Linebacker, LSU

Cox would be a good fit in the Texans defensive scheme and he projects to line up well against athletic pass-catching tight ends. He plays much better in coverage than against the run.

Paulson Adebo, Cornerback, Stanford

Adebo is a cornerback who has seen his stock draft fall due to his inconsistent play. While he will probably get drafted in the second round, there is a chance he could continue to fall. The Texans could snatch him up in the third and hope to unlock his talent.

Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

Basham is a guy that is seen as a prospect that has all of the tools to succeed, but much like Adebo above, he has not consistently proven he can be a force on the defense. Also much like Adebo, he is a projected second round pick, but his stock could continue to fall depending on how team's value him.

Javonte Williams, Running Back, North Carolina

Williams is an incredible talent and could easily plug right into the Texans offense and become a contributor. If he is available at 67, it would be hard to pass on him.

Terrance Marshall, Wide Receiver, LSU

Marshall has experience playing on a championship caliber team, is a big bodied pass catcher, and has a good understanding of his route trees. Would be a potent weapon on the offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver, USC

St. Brown is a prospect that is likely to be around when the Texans pick at 67. St. Brown's lack of speed is concerning, but his intangibles and raw talent make for an intriguing pick.

Dyami Brown, Wide Receiver, UNC

Brown has the ability to play both on the perimeter and the slot. With the Texans lacking pass-catching depth, Brown could help fill a very much needed role with his versatility.